The top-seed and undefeated Jonesport-Beals Royals stayed perfect Monday night, punching their ticket to the semifinals after defeating No. 9 Greater Houtlon Christian in Bangor.

The Royals (17-0) led from start to finish, pressing the Eagles and controlling the fast -- and sometimes frenetic -- pace of the game on the way to a 58-39 win.

Senior captain Ryan Alley led the way for the Royals with 21 points. Alvin Beal and Adam Robinson each had 10 points.

Parker Brewer scored 12 points to lead the Eagles, who finish the season at 9-11.

Jonesport-Beals will play the Machias Bulldogs in the Class D North semifinal at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20.