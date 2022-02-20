Tourney 2022 – Preview Class D Day Monday February 21

Monday February 21st is "Class D Day" with the smallest schools in Northern Maine playing and a chance to shine on the court at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Here's the schedule and a look at who's playing, and how they arrived in Bangor. All 6 games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, on-line on 92.9 Ticket Internet Radio, via our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. We will have full coverage of the games here on the website with stats and photos.

#3 Van Buren Boys vs. #6 Schenck 9:30 a.m.

Van Buren is 11-6 and advanced to the Quarterfinals after defeating #14 East Grand 58-20 in the Round of 16

Schenck is 9-10 and advanced to the Quarterfinals after defeating #11 Deer Isle Stonington 70-21.

The Crusaders and Wolverines did not meet in the regular season.

#3 Southern Aroostook vs. #7 Kathadin 11 a.m.

Southern Aroostook is 16-1 and didn't have to play in the Round of 16, having a bye as the #3 seed.

Kathadin is 10-9 and defeated #10 Washburn 48-34 in the Round of 16.

The Warriors defeated the Cougars twice this season, winning January 6th at home 88-36 and in Sherman 69-39 in the last game of the regular season on February 8th.

#4 Deer Isle Stonington Girls vs. #5 Shenck 2 p.m.

Deer Isle Stonington is 17-1 and defeated Easton 80-20 in the Round of 16 to advance to the Quarterfinals.

Shenck is 13-6 and defeated #12 Washburn 44-13 in the Round of 16 to advance to the Quarterfinals.

The Mariners and Wolverines did not meet in the regular season.

#1 Southern Aroostook Girls vs. #9 Shead 3:30 p.m.

Southern Aroostook is unbeaten with a 18-0 record. They received an automatic bye as the #1 seed and didn't have to play in the Round of 16

Shead is 7-11 and upset #8 Ashland 42-38 in the Round of 16 to advance to the Quarterfinals.

The Warriors and Tigers did not meet during the regular season.

#4 Wisdom Boys vs. #5 Bangor Christian 7 p.m.

Wisdom is 12-5 on the season and advanced to the Quarterfinals after beating #13 Ashland 90-45 in the Round of 16.

Bangor Christian is 11-6 and beat #12 Shead 71-22 in the Round of 16 to advance to the Quarterfinals.

The Pioneers and Patriots did not meet in the regular season

#1 Machias Boys vs. #8 Jonesport-Beals 8:30 p.m.

Machias is 15-0 and advanced to the Quarterfinals without playing in the Round of 16, having the #1 seed.

Jonesport-Beals defeated #9 Easton 60-44 in the Round of 16 to advance to the Quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs defeated the Royals twice, 66-48 at Jonesport on December 15th and then won at home on February 3rd 60-36

