Tourney Games on The Ticket – Thursday February 22 [LISTEN LIVE]
It's Day 6 of Tourney 2024 and today, Thursday features the Class D and Class C semifinals.
The 92.9 Ticket Crew will be in Bangor bringing you 6 games. You can listen on-air, on-line, on our FREE downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. And be sure to check back on the website after each game, for a recap, photos and stats from each game!
Here are the games we will be broadcasting
Class D Girls Semifinals
- 10 a.m. #3 Wisdom 14-5 vs. #7 Katahdin 13-7
- 11:30 a.m. #1 Southern Aroostook 18-1 vs. #4 Jonesport-Beals 12-7
Class C Boys Semifinals
- 2 p.m. #3 Fort Fairfield 13-6 vs. #7 Mount View 14-6
- 3:30 p.m. #1 Calais 16-3 vs. #5 Hodgdon 17-3
Class C Girls Semifinals
- #2 Fort Kent 15-4 vs. #3 PVHS 17-2
- #1 Dexter 18-1 vs. #4 Mattanawcook Academy
Get our free mobile app
15 Things You Absolutely Cannot Return When Buying on Amazon
While it's easy buying stuff from Amazon from the comfort of home, getting items that can't be returned can cause some serious headaches. Here are 15 things you absolutely cannot return when they are bought through Amazon.
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll