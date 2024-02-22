Tourney Games on The Ticket – Thursday February 22 [LISTEN LIVE]

It's Day 6 of Tourney 2024 and today, Thursday features the Class D and Class C semifinals.

Here are the games we will be broadcasting

Class D Girls Semifinals

10 a.m. #3 Wisdom 14-5 vs. #7 Katahdin 13-7

11:30 a.m. #1 Southern Aroostook 18-1 vs. #4 Jonesport-Beals 12-7

Class C Boys Semifinals

2 p.m. #3 Fort Fairfield 13-6 vs. #7 Mount View 14-6

3:30 p.m. #1 Calais 16-3 vs. #5 Hodgdon 17-3

Class C Girls Semifinals

#2 Fort Kent 15-4 vs. #3 PVHS 17-2

#1 Dexter 18-1 vs. #4 Mattanawcook Academy

