Town of the Year 2021 – Sweet 16 (Open Until WED, 7-21, 8am)

First off, congratulations are in order for the 16 towns that advanced from the first round and a big thank you to the thousands that have voted so far!

You can link to the first round standings here.

It's going to be a busy week in Town of the Year 2021 with both the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 held between now and Friday. Here's a look at the remaining schedule for this year's tournament:

- Sweet 16: MON (7/19) 12 p.m. through WED (7/21) 8 a.m.

- Elite 8: WED (7/21) 12 p.m. through FRI (7/23) 5 p.m. (winners announced on The Drive)

- Next Week (week of 7/26): Final Four, with remote broadcasts from each town. Voting open from MON (7/26) 12 p.m. through FRI (7/30) 12 p.m.

- Week of Aug. 2: Town of the Year Championship, MON (8/2) 12 p.m. through FRI (8/6) 12 p.m.

Now get to voting and help your towns make it to the Elite 8 later this week!