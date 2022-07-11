Town of the Year 2022 – Quarterfinals [Voting Closes FRI @ 12pm]

The Town of the Year 2022 field has been narrowed from 32 to eight towns and cities across our listening area.

Two former-champions remain in Bucksport and Greenville, while Jonesport and Belfast hope this is the year they can finally bust through. Winterport, Searsport, Ellsworth and Castine also hope to have something to say about that.

As has been the case in this year's tournament, you may vote in each matchup, once per day. The quarterfinal round will stay open until Friday at noon.

Beginning next week, The Drive will make our annual Town of the Year Tour as we'll broadcast from each of the final four towns still standing.

The stage is set! Now, there's nothing left to do but vote for your town and share with everyone in the community to get out the vote!