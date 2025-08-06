Trailing 7-3 going into the top of the 7th inning, the Trenton Acadians scored 5 runs, to beat the Capital Area Junior Legion Team and win, 8-7 eliminating them in the Junior Legion State Tournament, on Tuesday night, at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

The win sets up Championship Day. The Acadians and Hampden Junior Legion Riverhawks will play Wednesday night, August 6th at 5 p.m. with the winner playing the Old Town-Orono Twins at 7:30 for the State Championship, at Mansfield Stadium.

Evan Haskell started for the Acadians on the mound, and pitched 5.1 innings allowing 7 hits and 7 runs, striking out 7 and walking 4. Brayden Sekulich picked up the win in relief, pitching the final 1.2 innings of hitless baseball, striking out 2 and walking 1.

The Acadians outhit Capital Area 8-7.

Spencer Young was 2-4 with a RBI. Brayden Pooler and Wyatt Young each had a double. Joe Hagney had a single and drove in a pair of runs. Sekulich, Haskell, and Wyl Renwick each had a single.

The Acadians swiped 4 bases, with Spencer Young stealing 2 bases, and Sekulich and Joey Beal each stealing 1 base.

For Capital Area Layden Harbaugh started on the mound and went 4.2 innings allowing 4 hits and 2 runs, striking out 2 and walking 3. Drew Lindquist retired the final batter in the 5 inning, but walked 2 and allowed a run. Will Watson allowed 2 hits and 3 runs in the 6th and start of the 7th inning. Tyler Barber didn't retire a batter, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs and walking a batter. Austin Tibbetts finally closed out the 7th inning, striking out 1.

Harbaugh was 2-5 leading off for Capital Area. Kolton Colby had a pair of singles. Nolan Cote, Austin Tibbetts and Jack Collins each had a single.

Capital Area had 3 stolen bases with Drew Lindquist stealing 2 bases and Layden Harbaugh swiping 1 bag.