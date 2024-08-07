Trenton Acadians Eliminate Gray Post 86 10-4 to Play for State Junior Legion Championship Wednesday

The Trenton Acadians eliminated the Gray Post 86 Warriors 10-4 on Tuesday night, August 6th and will play for the State Junior Legion Championship on Wednesday night, August 7th at 5 p.m.

Evan Haskell started on the mound for the Acadians. He went 4.0 innings allowing 7 hits and 4 runs, although just 2 were earned. Coleman Welch pitched the 5th and 6th innings striking out and walking 2. Logan Crowley pitched the 7th inning, allowing 2 hits and striking out 1.

The Acadians banged out 7 hits in the game and took advantage of 6 errors by Gray.

Dawson Curtis leading off had 2 singles and walked twice, scoring 4 times. Evan Haskell helped himself at the plate going 2-3 and driving in 2 runs. Colin Sullivan was 1-4 with 2 runs batted in. Brayden Sekulich and Jackson Barry each singled.

The Acadians swiped 6 bases with Haskell stealing 2 and Sullivan, Barry and Porter Merrill each stealing a bag.

On the mound for Gray Post 86 Seth Espling went 4.2 innings allowing 6 hits and 6 runs, although just 3 were earned. He struck out 5 and walked 4. Nolan Larrivee retired the final batter in the 5th inning but allowed 2 runs, walking 2 and striking out 1. Gavin Deemer pitched the final 2 innings allowing 1 hit and 2 runs, both unearned and struck out 2 and walked 4.

Griffin Richmond was 3-4. Jason Maschino was 2-3. Carter Davis, Cole Thibodeau, Seth Espling, and Gavin Deemer each singled.

Gray Post 86 was eliminated from the Tournament with the loss.

The Trenton Acadians are undefeated in the State Junior Legion Tournament. They will take on the Old Town-Orono Twins at 5 p.m. Should the Acadians win, they will be the State Champions. If they lose, they will take on the Twins at 7:30 with the winner being declared State Champion.

Both Trenton and Old Town-Orono will be playing int he New England Junior Legion Championship being played at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor this weekend.