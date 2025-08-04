The Trenton Acadians Junior Legion Team stayed alive in the Maine State Tournament, eliminating Roderick-Crosby Post 28 by a score of 13-7 on Monday night, August 4th at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

Brayden Pooler was a beast at the plate for the Acadians going 3-3 with 3 doubles. He drove in 3 runs. Evan Haskell was 2-4 with a double and drove in 4 runs. Spencer Young was 2-3 with 2 runs batted in. Coleman Welch was 2-4. Bryce Wood was 2-3. Mason Ellington and Wyatt Young each has a single.

The Acadians banged out a total of 13 hits and stole a total of 11 bases. Spencer Young led the way with 3 stolen bases. Brayden Sekulich, Welch, and Joey Beal each swiped 2 bases. Bryce Wood and Wyatt Young each had 1 stolen base.

Wyl Renwick started on the mound for the Acadians. He went 5.0 innings to pick up the win. He allowed 9 hits and 7 runs, 4 of which were earned. He struck out 5 and didn't walk a batter. Coleman Welch closed out the game, throwing 2 innings of hitless relief, striking out and walking 1.

Parker Smith started on the hill for the Flyers. He allowed 7 hits and 5 runs in 3.1 innings. He struck out 1 and walked 4. Elijah Seaberg came on in relief and pitched 1.2 innings allowing 5 hits and 4 runs, striking out and walking 2. Cayden Ball pitched the final 1.1 innings allowing 1 hit and 3 runs, walking 1.

Parker Smith was 3-4 at the plate. Josh Pollis had a double. Ty LaPointe, Elijah Seaberg, Dawson Brown, Brayden Simmons and Maddox Meader each had a single.

The Acadians will play the Capital Area Junior Team in an elimination game on Tuesday night, August 5th at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor at 7:30 p.m.

