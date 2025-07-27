The Trenton Acadians beat the Motor City Hampden Riverdogs 4-3 on Saturday night, July 26th at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor, in the Senior Legion Tournament.

Jackson Barry started on the mound for the Acadians, picking up the win. He went 4.2 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run, striking out 7 and walking 3. Colin Sullivan pitched 1.1 innings allowing 2 runs on no hits. He struck out 2 but walked 4. Miles Palmer pitched to 1 batter, walking him. Dawson Curtis closed out the game, allowing 1 hit.

For the Acadians Trent Goss and Aidan Maguire each had a single and drove in a run. Sullivan and Braden King each singled, while Jackson Barry had a pair of singles. Joey Wellman-Clouse had a single.

Bodie Bishop started on the hill for the Riverdogs. He went 4.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 1 run, while striking out 5 and walking 3. Blake Littlefield retired 1 batter, allowing 2 hits and 3 runs. He walked 2. Noah Kain pitched the final 2.2 innings, allowing just 1 hit while striking out 6.

Isaac Leamer had a double and drove in a run. Rogan Lord and Bishop each had a single. Andrew Cote, Bishop and Josh Lorenzo each had a stolen base.

The Riverdogs will now play on Sunday, July 27th in an elimination game with the Bangor Dunkin Comrades at 1 p.m. at Mansfield Stadium.

The Trenton Acadians, still in the winner's bracket will take on Roderick-Crosby Post 28 Flyers on Monday night, July 28th at 7:30 p.m. at Mansfield Stadium.

