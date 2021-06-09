Truth Or Throck – Arrest Stories
It happened again, Tim Thockmorton has three stories all about arrests, all involving people named Wayne Harvey, only 2 are true, and none involve our Wayne Harvey.
One of them is about an illegal gambling ring involving fighting roosters, 40 pounds of marijuana, guns, and a father and son both named Wayne Harvey in New York.
Another story comes from England, and how Wayne Harvey went to the Emergency Department and instead of treatment opted for theft, and biting a security guard.
The final story would be about Florida Man Wayne Harvey being caught with copious amounts of Nyquil to help him sleep.
One of those is made up, can you figure out which one it is?
Tim Throckmorton has all of the details this week in Truth Or Throck on The Morning Line.