Truth Or Throck – Arrest Stories

It happened again, Tim Thockmorton has three stories all about arrests, all involving people named Wayne Harvey, only 2 are true, and none involve our Wayne Harvey.

One of them is about an illegal gambling ring involving fighting roosters, 40 pounds of marijuana, guns, and a father and son both named Wayne Harvey in New York.

Getty Images

Another story comes from England, and how Wayne Harvey went to the Emergency Department and instead of treatment opted for theft, and biting a security guard.

Getty Images

The final story would be about Florida Man Wayne Harvey being caught with copious amounts of Nyquil to help him sleep.

One of those is made up, can you figure out which one it is?

Getty Images

Tim Throckmorton has all of the details this week in Truth Or Throck on The Morning Line.