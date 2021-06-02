Truth or Throck – Championship Rings Stories

The championship ring is what athletes strive to earn, but they don't always keep those rings forever.

Tim Throckmorton has 3 stories about rings being lost or sold after the title was won, but only two of them are true stories.

Your job is to figure out which one Throck made up from thin air.

Getty Images

Is it the story of Moses Malone's 1983 ring? Or Elgin Baylor's ring given to him after he retired? Or could it be the Downtown Freddy Brown 1979 Seattle Supersonics ring?

Listen to the stories again here.

Getty Images