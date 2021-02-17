Truth Or Throck – Issues With UMaine National Titles

Each Wednesday on The Morning Line Tim Throckmorton puts us to the test, to see if we can figure which story he crafted out of thin air.

Two of his tales each week are true, but one of the three is not.

This time he rolls out stories relating to the two UMaine hockey national championships in 1993 and 1999.

Getty Images

Greg Hirsch was not supposed to answer since he was on that 93 title winning team - Yes Greg the greatest college hockey team of all-time.

Can you figure out which of these stories are true and which one is made up by Throck?

Twitter