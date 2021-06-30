Truth Or Throck – Maine Museums To Check Out

Did you know there are 119 museums in the state of Maine you can visit? And they almost range from A to Z going from the Abbe Museum to the Yarmouth History Center.

Well Tim Throckmorton has details about 2 real museums and one he fabricated himself.

Getty Images

Can you figure out the fake?

Is it the Kenneth E. Stoddard Shell Museum in Boothbay?

Could it be the Umbrella Cover Museum on Peaks Island?

Maybe it is the Canoe Paddle Museum in Eustis?

Getty Images

Two of those are actual Maine Museums you can go visit, one of them is not. Did we get your hopes up only to have them creatively dashed by Tim Throckmorton? Find out if you are making plans to visit a unique Maine museum in Truth or Throck.

Getty Images