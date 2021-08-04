Truth Or Throck – Stories Of Olympic Injuries

You really have to know your Olympic history if you know these three stories to determine which one is made up by Tim Throckmorton.

Tim has a story from the 1900 Paris Olympics, one from the 1908 Games in London, and the 1912 Stockholm Games.

None of us were alive then, and the reporting of the Games was far different than today.

But Tim found two stories of obscure facial injuries to athletes, and he made up the other one.

Can you figure out which one is Throck and which two are true?

Take your shot here and listen again.