Truth Or Throck – Wiffle Ball Stories

This week on Truth or Throck Tim Throckmorton is taking his hacks at a member of the toy Hall-of-Fame, Wiffle Ball.

He has three stories and two of them are true, one is completely made up by Throck, can you figure out which one is fake?

He has stories about the invention of the wiffle ball, and how it was banned during this century because of too many injuries at summer camps, and how one NHL player missed some time on the ice because of playing wiffle ball in celebration.

Take your shot to see which two are true in Truth Or Throck.