Tuesday June 23rd Headlines & Highlights

The Morning Line with Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff help you get your day started the right way with all the sports notes from around the globe.

There is a major league baseball season on the horizon, but no fall sports season happening at one college in the state of Maine, we have the details on both of those decisions.

We let you know about a couple of NBA players choosing to not play in the restart of the league in Orlando.

The NBA G-League's rookie of the year is from the Maine Red Claws, we tell you who that is.

NASCAR had a photo finish in Alabama yesterday, we have the call as they crossed the finish line at Talladega.

The National Women's Soccer League is ready to restart this weekend, but they won't be doing so with the Pride in the NWSL Challenge Cup, we explain, and tell you about some decisions regarding the PGA Championship and the NHL made a trim from their list of finalists to be a hub city.

And of course Jeff runs down the scoreboard of Asian baseball games in Taiwan, Korea, and Japan in our Headlines and Highlights.