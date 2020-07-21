Tuesday’s Headlines And Highlights For July 21st

We start your day the right way with a trip around the world of sports getting you caught up with all you need to know.

In just hours the Boston Red Sox will break their 131 day hiatus and return to the field to take on the Toronto Blue Jays, we have the details (Catch the game on (92.9 The Ticket at 7:30pm)

David Pastrnak's agent released details about his health, we have the details of the diagnosis.

The NBA has COVID-19 test results from the restart bubble in Florida, and this was one time it is good to get a zero on a test.

The NFL and the Players Association are closing in on starting the season with training camps, and they are nearing agreement on the details of how they will start.

The North Atlantic Conference is not going to have fall sports, and that impacts five schools in the state of Maine, we tell you about it.

And high school sports oversight organizations around the country are making their determinations for the fall, we run those down, and of course we have all of the scores and updates from baseball in Asia.

Find out those stories and more with Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff on The Morning Line.