U-16 Bombers Win 2022 State Softball Championship “A” Division

Congratulation to the U-16 Bombers who won the 2022 Maine State Softball Championship in the "A" Division on Sunday, July 24th. They beat the Maine Thunder Prospects 3-2.

The U-16 Bombers feature players from Nokomis, Lawrence, Foxcroft Academy, Madision and Maranacook High Schools.

The U-16 Bombers were coached by Shawn Coots and Darrell Tolman. Team members were

Kaylee Elkins

Arabelle Linkletter

Esme Jamison

Jade Sullivan

Sage Reed

Mia Coots

Gabbie Nickerson

Emma Bithere

Amara Perfect

Lacy Arp

Ryleigh Carey

