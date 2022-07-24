U-16 Bombers Win 2022 State Softball Championship “A” Division
Congratulation to the U-16 Bombers who won the 2022 Maine State Softball Championship in the "A" Division on Sunday, July 24th. They beat the Maine Thunder Prospects 3-2.
The U-16 Bombers feature players from Nokomis, Lawrence, Foxcroft Academy, Madision and Maranacook High Schools.
The U-16 Bombers were coached by Shawn Coots and Darrell Tolman. Team members were
- Kaylee Elkins
- Arabelle Linkletter
- Esme Jamison
- Jade Sullivan
- Sage Reed
- Mia Coots
- Gabbie Nickerson
- Emma Bithere
- Amara Perfect
- Lacy Arp
- Ryleigh Carey
