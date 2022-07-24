U-16 Bombers Win 2022 State Softball Championship &#8220;A&#8221; Division

U-16 Bombers Win 2022 State Softball Championship “A” Division

Photo Courtesy Andrea Nickerson

Congratulation to the U-16 Bombers who won the 2022 Maine State Softball Championship in the "A" Division on Sunday, July 24th. They beat the Maine Thunder Prospects 3-2.

Photo Courtesy Andrea Nickerson
loading...

The U-16 Bombers feature players from Nokomis, Lawrence, Foxcroft Academy, Madision and Maranacook High Schools.

The U-16 Bombers were coached by Shawn Coots and Darrell Tolman. Team members were

  • Kaylee Elkins
  • Arabelle Linkletter
  • Esme Jamison
  • Jade Sullivan
  • Sage Reed
  • Mia Coots
  • Gabbie Nickerson
  • Emma Bithere
  • Amara Perfect
  • Lacy Arp
  • Ryleigh Carey
  • Arabelle Linkletter
Get our free mobile app

 

Categories: Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top