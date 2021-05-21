‘Beats & Eats’ Food Truck Festival Returns to Bangor Waterfront

We're kicking off summer with yummy food and live music. Returning to the Bangor Waterfront in June, the Beats & Eats Food Truck Festival.

After a year of a whole lot of nothing, we're excited to get back to fun in the sun. Beats & Eats Food Truck Festival is back, Saturday, June 26, 2021. The summer kick-off party features local and visiting food trucks, with a big selection of crave worthy street food. In addition there will be ice cold beverages and live music all day.

Here are just some of the trucks planning to be there:

Crepes Elizabeth - Traditional French crepes with unique pairings.

- Traditional French crepes with unique pairings. Swamp Yankee BBQ - Finger-licking brisket, pulled pork and chicken featuring their private label sauce.

- Finger-licking brisket, pulled pork and chicken featuring their private label sauce. Spencer’s Ice Cream - Scooping up creamy, delicious handmade ice cream in a variety of flavors.

- Scooping up creamy, delicious handmade ice cream in a variety of flavors. Melt Food Truck - Gooey, melty sandwiches like the Party in Your Mouth Melt.

- Gooey, melty sandwiches like the Party in Your Mouth Melt. Pinky D’s Poutine Factory - Maine’s First and Premier Poutine Truck serving up melty & delicious combinations of poutine.

- Maine’s First and Premier Poutine Truck serving up melty & delicious combinations of poutine. Pompeii Pizza - This truck has us fired up, for pizza cooked to perfection with their custom-built wood burning oven.

- This truck has us fired up, for pizza cooked to perfection with their custom-built wood burning oven. Wander Lust Coffee - Wanderlust is an adorable, renovated camper turned coffee shop/bakery – serving up iced & hot lattes and delicious baked goods.

- Wanderlust is an adorable, renovated camper turned coffee shop/bakery – serving up iced & hot lattes and delicious baked goods. BBQ Betty’s Food Truck - Juicy tender BBQ and all the fixin's.

- Juicy tender BBQ and all the fixin's. Joes Chuck Wagon - Traditional grilled favorite and some unique Mac ‘n cheese combos like bacon mac ’n cheese and buffalo chicken mac ‘ n cheese.

We want to party and be safe – so we have a limited number of tickets for lunch and dinner sessions. Lunch session runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner session runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets are only 10 bucks each - Grab your tickets online or at Damon’s Beverage in Downtown Bangor.

We'll be announcing the music line-up soon. We can't wait to see you all there!