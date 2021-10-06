UMaine Field Hockey Ranked In Top 25 With League Player Of Week

UMaine Athletics Headlines –

UMaine sophomore Poppy Lambert is the America East Offensive Player of the Week after scoring three goals last weekend in a pair of Black Bear wins

• Second straight week UMaine has the league Offensive Player of the Week, Chloe Walton won the award last week

• 7 goals so far this season for Lambert, 3 are game-winners

• Maine has won 6 straight games, and are off to a 3-0 start in America East

The Black Bears were 1-and-5, now they have improved to 7-and-5 and that run of success including a win against then #20 Monmouth and perennial power Stanford and that has pushed UMaine into the national rankings.

• NFHCA Coaches Poll has UMaine at #25

o Only America East team ranked

• Bears are #32 in the RPI rankings on the NCAA Website

o Cal is 21 / Stanford 24

UMaine hosts California (6-3) Friday in Orono, and UC Davis (5-5) Sunday in Orono

The National Fast Pitch Coaches Association released their GPA rankings yesterday, and they list all collegiate levels and a pair of high school levels.

• The UMaine softball team had the fifth-best GPA in Division 1 at 3.774 (Stanford was number 1)

• Maine had 20 players on the Easton/NFCA Division I Scholar-Athletes team

• Maine was the highest school from the America East Conference

• NCAA Division I schools led the country with 1,240 scholar-athletes. The division also had the most student-athletes with a 3.5 grade-point average or higher among NCAA Division I,II and NAIA member institutions

Husson University Athletics Headlines –

The Husson men’s soccer team finished off their non-conference portion of the schedule with a 1-1 draw in Biddeford against the University of New England.

• UNE didn’t register a shot in the first half but scored the first goal of the game in the 70th minute

• 3 minutes later Husson equalized and saved the tie

• Eagles outshot UNE 17-4, and had 7 corner kicks compared to 0 for UNE

Maine College Headlines –

Colby hosted Bowdoin yesterday for two games in Waterville

• Bowdoin won the men’s soccer game 2-1

• Bowdoin won the field hockey game 5-2

Maine Maritime Academy men’s soccer beat USM 2-0 in Castine

University of Southern Maine women’s soccer beat Eastern Nazarene Tuesday 6-0

Saint Joseph’s men’s soccer beat Lasell Tuesday 3-0

UMaine-Fort Kent men’s soccer at Bunker Hill College Tuesday was postponed due to weather