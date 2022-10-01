UMaine Field Hockey Wins 6th in a Row 1-0 Over UMass Lowell

The University of Maine Field Hockey Team won their 6th game in a row, beating the UMass-Lowell Riverhawks 1-0 on Friday, September 30th

The score was tied at halftime and remained that way until Poppy Lambert scored her 7th goal of the season on a penalty corner, with the assist going to Chloe Walton.

Mia Borley recorded her 2nd shutout of the season.

Maine is now 7-3 overall, and 3-0 in the America East Conference. They return to Orono to play Merrimack College on Sunday, October 2nd at 2;30 p.m.

Get our free mobile app