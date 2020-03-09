UMaine Heads To Conference Finals

For the fifth year in a row the University of Maine women’s basketball team is headed to the America East Conference Championship game. It is the 20th appearance in a conference final for the Black Bears program.

Conference Rookie of the Year Anne Simon had a game high 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds and four assists for the Black Bears as Maine beat UMass-Lowell in the league semifinals 67-54 at the Pit on the UMaine campus in Orono yesterday.

UMaine went on a 14-0 run spanning the end of the second quarter and the start of the third quarter to take the lead for good, the Riverhawks did get it down to a one possession game a couple of times in the second half, but never got it tied again and never took the lead back from the Bears.

Maeve Carroll finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Maine turned UMass-Lowell over 20 times and scored 19 points off those turnovers, while only turning the ball over 8 times themselves.

Up next is the America East Championship game where Maine will play at Stony Brook Friday at 5pm after the Seawolves beat Binghamton 57-42 in the conference semifinals Sunday. It is the 3rd straight game Seawolves held opponent to less than 50 points

Maine and Stony Brook split the two games during the regular season each winning on their home floor.