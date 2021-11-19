UMaine Men’s Basketball Beats UMaine-Fort Kent 75-43

The UMaine Men's Basketball Team evened their record at 2-2 defeating UMaine-Fort Kent 75-43 at The Pit on the campus in Orono on Friday, November 19th.

The Black Bears led the Bengals 28-17 at the end of the 1st Half, and outscored them 47-26 in the 2nd Half.

Maine was led by Masic Vukasin with a game-high 13 points. Chris Efretuei had 9 points and Maks Klanjscek chipped in with 7 points.

The Black Bears shot 50% from the field, going 28-56. They were 6-23 from beyond the 3-point arc and were 13-17 from the free throw line.

Aiden Grady was the leading scorer for UMaine-Fort Kent with 11 points while Brandon Ruaro and Troy Williams each had 8 points.

The Bengals were 13-42 (31.0%) from the field. They were 5-12 from beyond the 3-point arc and 12-14 from the free throw line

The Black Bears outrebounded UMaine-Fort Kent 36-23

The Black Bears are back in action on Tuesday, November 23rd when they will host Central Connecticut State University from the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Tip off is at 7 p.m. with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket