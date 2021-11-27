UMaine Men’s Basketball Falls to Bradley 71-39

The University of Maine Men's Basketball Team lost to Bradley in Peoria, Illinois on Saturday afternoon November 27th 71-39 as the Black Bear's shooting woes continued.

Maine was trailing 28-22 at the end of the 1st Half but were blown away in the 2nd Half 43-17.

Maine shot 28.57 per cent from the field going 17-59. From beyond the 3-point arc they were only 2-16 for 12.5 percent. They were 3-5 from the free throw line. On a positive note, Maine did take care of the ball, only turning over the ball 12 times compared to Bradley's 21 turnovers. Maine was outrebounded 44-21

Peter Filipovity was Maine's leading scorer with 11 points. LeChaun DuHart had 6 points.

For Bradley Malevy Leons was the high scorer with a game high 21 points. Ja'Shon Henry had 15 points and Rienk Mast had a double-double scoring 11 points and ripping down a game-high 11 rebounds.

The Black Bears are now 2-4 on the season, while Bradley is 2-5.

The Black Bears are off until Saturday, December 4th, when they will travel to New York to play Columbia University. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA with the pregame starting at 1:30 with the opening tip slated for 2 p.m.