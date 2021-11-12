UMaine Men’s Basketball Picks Up 1st Win of the Season Beating UMaine Farmington 71-52 [PHOTOS]

The UMaine Men's Basketball Team picked up their 1st win of the season Friday evening, beating the UMaine Farmington Beavers 71-52 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor

Former Black Bear Terion Moss scored 14 points in the 1st Half, as the Beavers hung with Maine through the 1st Half. Maine led 35-28 at the intermission.

But the Black Bear defense didn't allow Moss to score in the 2nd Half, and Maine outscored UMaine-Farmington 36-24 in the 2nd Half.

Stephane Ingo had a double-double to lead the Black Bears, scoring 13 points and ripping down 11 rebounds. Adefolalrin Adetogun had 11 points for the Black Bears.

Terion Moss finished with 14 points. Jack Kane had a double-double for the Beavers ending with 14 points and a game high 13 rebounds.

The Black Bears were 4-20 from beyond the 3-point arc, and were 26-72 from the field, 36.1%. The Black Bears had 14 turnovers

The Beavers were 4-17 from beyond the 3-point arc, and were 17-52 (32.7%) from the field. The Beavers were 14-15 from the free throw line and had 26 turnovers.

The Black Bears are now 1-1 and will travel to Colorado on Monday, November 15th. The game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, with the pregame starting at 7:30 p.m. with the tip-off at 8 p.m.

UMaine Farmington starts the season 0-1 and will play UMaine Fort Kent on Saturday, November 13 at 3 p.m.

