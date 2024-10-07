UMaine Soccer Beats Bryant 3-1 [VIDEO]

Photo Chris Popper

The University of Maine Soccer Team beat Bryant 3-1 in an America East Conference game down in Smithfield, Rhode Island on Sunday, October 6th.

Abby Kraemer scored her 4th goal of the season with 10:52 gone in the 1st Half. She was assisted by Myla Schneider.

Maine led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half.

With 15:10 gone in the 2nd Half, Jordane Pinette scored her 5th goal of the season. The goal proved to be the game-winner. Pinette is tied for 2nd in the country with 5 game-winning goals.

Bryant drew within 1 goal, when Kelsie Wandyes scored her 1st goal of the season, assisted by Makayla Griffin 2:42 later.

But, 7 minutes later, at the 69:52 mark, Anna Phillips scored her 1st goal, assisted by Tegan Morrison to give the Black Bears and important insurance goal.

Maine outshot Bryant 28-11, with a 14-7 shots-on-goal advantage.

Jessica Kasacek had 6 saves in net for the Black Bears, while Shannon Mejia had 11 saves for Bryant.

Bryant is now 4-5-3 overall and 2-1-0 in America East.

Maine is now 8-1-2 overall and 4-0-0 in America East. The Black Bears have won 6 consecutive games for the 1st time since 2006.

Maine returns home to play the University of Maryland Baltimore College on Sunday, October 13th at 12 noon.

