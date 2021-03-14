UMaine Soccer Deadlocks with NJIT 1-1

In their 1st home game since 2019, the UMaine Women's Soccer Team deadlocked with the New Jersey Institute of Technology 1-1 on a cold windy Sunday afternoon in Orono

NJIT scored 1st, at the 37:26 mark in the 1st half, as Lauren Chamberlain scored to take a 1-0 lead into the end of the 1st Half.

The score remained 1-0 until Hannah Bamford scored at the 70:07 mark to tie the score 1-1.

At the end of regulation (90 minutes) the score was tied, and the 2 teams couldn't break the tie after 2 10 minute overtimes.

Maine outshot NJIT 23-15, and in the 2nd Half carried the play, outshooting NJIT 16-3

Kira Kutzinski was in goal for UMaine while Molly Saylor was in net for NJIT. Kutzinski finished with 8 saves, while Saylor finished with 10 saves.

The Black Bears are back in action next Sunday, March 21 when they will travel to UMass Lowell.