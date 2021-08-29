UMaine Soccer with a Shutout Win Over Bryant 1-0 Sunday

The UMaine Women's Soccer Team shutout the Bryant Bulldogs 1-0 in Smithfield Rhode Island on Sunday afternoon, August 29th.

There was no score until late in the 2nd Half, when Delaney LaBonte scored for the Black Bears at the 77:58 mark.

Kira Kutzinski stopped 7 shots in goal for UMaine. Jessica Rinaldi also had 5 saves for Bryant.

Bryant outshot UMaine 15-10. The teams each had 7 corner kicks.

Tiana Bucknor was awarded a yellow card at the 73:58 mark.

Maine is now 2-0-1 while Bryant is 0-2.

Maine is home next, when they play host to Quinnipiac on Sunday, September 5th at 12 noon.