UMaine Women’s Soccer Ties Merrimack 1-1

The University of Maine Women's Soccer Team played Merrimack College to a 1-1 tie under the lights in Orono on Thursday, August 25th

The score was tied 0-0 at the end of the 1st Half.

With 1:34 gone in the 2nd Half Merrimack found the back of the net, with a goal by Hallie Shiers.

UMaine tied the score 6:11 later when Kayla Kraemer passed to Birte Speck who was unmarked and scored.

Maine had 16 shots on goal while Merrimack had 13 shots on goal

Kira Kutzinski was in goal for the Black Bears.

UMaine is now 1-0-1 while Merrimack is 1-1-1

The Black Bears will play Bryant College at home on Sunday, August 28th at 1 p.m.