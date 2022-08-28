Maine Women’s Soccer Team Shuts Out Bryant 4-0 [PHOTOS]
The University of Maine Women's Soccer Team shut out Bryant University 4-0 on Sunday afternoon, August 28th.
The University of Maine has converted the Mahaney Diamond, home of the Black Bear's baseball team to a soccer pitch, with temporary bleachers on the sidelines for the fans. There was a great crowd Sunday afternoon to watch the game.
Maine scored their 1st goal with 9:23 gone in the 1st Half, when Halle Rogers scored her 1st goal of the season.
It was 2-0 UMaine when Abby Kraemer converted a penalty kick with 12:47 gone. The goal was Kraemer's 2nd of the season.
The score was 2-0 at the Half.
With 3:05 gone in the 2nd Half, Kraemer shot the ball and it deflected into the Bulldog's goal, off of a Bryant player for an own goal
The final goal of the game came just under 5 minutes later (52:57) when Susannah Gaines scored her 1st of the season, with an assisted by Birte Speck.
Kira Kutzinski had 5 saves for her 2nd shutout of the season for UMaine.
The Black Bears had 18 shots, 12 on net. Bryant had 9 shots, 5 on net.
Maine is now 2-0-1 while Bryant is 1-3-0
Maine is back in action on Wednesday August 31st at Holy Cross at 7 p.m.
Check out the photos of the game
UMaine - Bryant Women's Soccer August 28