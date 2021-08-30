UMaine Sports Weekend Notes August 30th

The unbeaten start to the season continues for the UMaine women’s soccer team as the Black Bears won at Bryant yesterday 1-nothing.

• Maine improves to 2-0-1

• Sophomore Delaney Labonte from York scored in the 78th minute, her first career goal for the Bears on her only shot of the game

• Kira Kutzinski made 5 saves for the shutout, the second of the season for Maine

• Bryant drops to 0-2

Maine is off until Sunday when they host Quinnipiac at noon

The UMaine field hockey kicked off their season with a road trip that ended with a pair of overtime losses, both by the score of 3-2

• Maine lost at number 7 Boston College Saturday

• Then lost at UMass yesterday

o Bears trailed 2 nothing, but scored a pair of goals in the 4th quarter to tie the game and force overtime

 The tying goal came with just 8 seconds remaining

o UMass scored about 5 minutes in overtime to seal the win

Up next for Maine is a home weekend against Harvard Friday and Providence Saturday in Orono