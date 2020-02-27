UMaine & UNH Split Basketball Border Battle

The UMaine Women beat New Hampshire Wednesday in Durham, NH 71-62. That runs the Black Bears winning streak to 7 games now and clinched the second spot in the conference playoffs starting next week.

Maine freshman Anne Simon had 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Dor Saar scored 21 points to go along with 4 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Black Bears (15-14 overall, 11-4 in America East) made 49.1% of their shots, 41.2% on threes in the victory.

Maine will be at UMBC Saturday to close out the regular season. The quarterfinal game is at the Cross Insurance Center Wednesday March 4th, their opponent is still to be determined, but tickets are on sale now.

The UMaine men's basketball team lost to UNH 77-70, it is the 4th straight loss for the Black Bears dropping them to 7-21 overall, 3-11 in America East which puts them in 9th place in the conference standings.

UMaine had the lead with 5:24 to play, but then missed 5 of their last 6 shots, and UNH made 7 of 8 foul shots down the stretch to take the lead and seal the win.

Sergio El Darwich scored 17 points he also grabbed 6 rebounds, dished out 5 assists, and blocked one shot. Nedja Prijovic led Maine with 18 points, he also grabbed 9 rebounds, and Redshirt Freshman Stephane Ingo scored 8 points to go along with 11 rebounds and 2 blocks

UNH head coach Bill Herrion won his 186th game with the Wildcats becoming the schools all-time wins leader in men’s basketball