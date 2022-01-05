UMaine Women Defeat Hartford 65-44

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team raced out to a 28-14 lead in the 1st Quarter and rode that margin to a 65-44 victory over the Hartford Hawks in Hartford on Wednesday, January 5th.

It was 28-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 35-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears led 52-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine shot a sizzling 78.57 percent in the 1st Quarter from the field, going 11-14. They cooled off the rest of the game, and ended up still going 40.3 percent from the field. They were 9-28 from beyond the 3-point arc for the night.

The Black Bears had 4 players in double-figures. Alba Orois had a game-high 15 points. Anne Simon and Caroline Bornemann each finished with 13 points while Maeve Carroll had 12 points. Carroll and Bornemann led the Black Bears with 7 rebounds each, while Simon dished out a team-high 6 assists on the night. Bornemann had 3 3-pointers to lead UMaine, while Orois, Simon and Olivia Rockwood finished the night with 2 3's each.

Hartford was led by Paula Maurina with 11 points, and Carmen Villalobos with 10 points.

Maine is now 5-8 overall and 2-1 in America East. Hartford is 0-13 on the season and 0-2 in America East.

The Black Bears return to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor next, when they play Stony Brook on Sunday, January 9th. Tip-off is at 1 p.m. You can hear the game on 92.9 The Ticket with Don Shields. The pregame begins at 12:30 p.m.

Get our free mobile app