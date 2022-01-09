UMaine Women Fall to Stony Brook 63-44 [PHOTOS]

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team fell to Stony Brook in American East Conference play, 63-44 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Sunday afternoon January 9th.

Stony Brook jumped out to a 14-0 lead, before Maine finally scored on a set of free throws by Alba Orois with 4:55 remaining in the 1st Quarter. Stony Brook led 21-5 in the 1st Quarter, and 33-14 at the end of the 1st Half. Maine outscored Stony Brook 21-11 in the 3rd Quarter to cut the lead to 44-35

Maine was led by Anne Simon with 14 points and Alba Orois with 9 points. The Black Bears shot 29.1 percent (16-55) from the field and were 6-26 (23.1%) from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 6-9 from the free throw line.

Stony Brook had 3 players in double figures. Anastasia Warren had a game-high 15 points. India Pagan had 12 points and Leighah-Amori Wool had 12 points. Stony Brook was 20-53 (37.7%) from the field and were 21-28 from the free throw line.

Maine is now 5-9 overall and 2-2 in America East. The Black Bears play host to the University of New Hampshire on Thursday, January 13 from the Cross Insurance Center. The game tips off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m.

Stony Brook is 11-2 overall and 2-1 in America East.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos from the Cross Insurance Center