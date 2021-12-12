UMaine Women Lose by 1 to URI 45-44

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team fell to the University of Rhode Island by 1 point, 45-44 on Sunday afternoon, December 12th at the Augusta Civic Center.

Trailing 45-43 with just a second left, Anne Simon was fouled and made the 1st free throw to bring Maine within 1 point 45-44. But Simon missed the 2nd free throw, and Caroline Bornemann's 3-point shot was no good as the Black Bears lost a heartbreaker.

Rhode Island led 12-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 23-22 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 32-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter

Main was led by Anne Simon with a game-high18 points. Bailey Wilborn had 9 points. The Black Bears were 18-59 from the field, shooting 30.5 percent. They were 5-26 (19.2 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc and 3-7 from the free throw line

URI had 3 players in double figures. Dolly Cairns had 14 points, Marie-Paule Foppossi had 12 points and Chanell Williams had 10 points. URI was 19-52 from the field, shooting 36.5 percent. They were 3-13 from beyond the 3-point arc and 4-6 from the free throw line.

Maine is now 2-7 while URI is 9-3. Maine plays host to Darmouth College on Sunday, December 19th at the Cross Insurance Center at 1 p.m. The pregame on 92.9 The Ticket will begin at 12:30 p.m. It will be a homecoming for former MDI Trojan Megan Phelps who is now the Assistant Coach at Dartmouth