UMaine Women Win 2nd In a Row – Beat BU 59-57

The UMaine Women's Basketball Team won their 2nd game in a row, defeating Boston University Sunday afternoon 59-57

BU led 15-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 28-22 at the end of the 1st Half. Maine outscored BU 19-10 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 41-38 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Anne Simon had a game high 26 points for Maine. Maeve Carroll finished with a double-double, scoring 13 points and ripping down a game-high 15 rebounds. Bailey Wilborn finished with double figures scoring 12 points

Maine shot 24-57 from the field, (42.1%) but shot 50%, 14-28 in the 2nd Half. The Black Bears were 7-22 from beyond the 3-point arc and 4-6 from the free throw line.

BU had 4 players in double figures. Sydney Loring was their leading scorer with 12 points. Riley Childs and Liz Shean each had 11 points and Caitlin Weimar had 10 points.

BU shot 42.9% (24-56) from the field and were 3-10 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 6-14 from the free throw line.

Maine had 17 turnovers while BU had 22 turnovers.

Maine is now 2-3. They play at West Point against Army on Friday, November 29th. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket. Tip-off is at 3 p.m. with the pregame starting at 2:30 p.m.