UMaine Women’s Basketball Beats Binghamton 70-53

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team swept the Binghamton Bobcats, winning Sunday afternoon 70-53.

Maine led 20-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 34-29 at the end of the 1st Half and 54-45 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine had 4 players in double figures.

Blanca Millan led all Maine scorers with 17 points. She pulled down 6 rebounds, had 3 steals, 1 3-pointer and was a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line.

Dor Saar finished with 13 points and 3 3's.

Anne Simon had 12 points with 2 3's

Maeve Carroll had 12 points and a team hihg 8 rebounds.

For Binghamton, Birna Benonysdottir had a game high 18 points while Denai Bowman had 15 points.

Maine is now 12-1 overall and 9-1 in America East. The Black Bears will host the University of Maryland Baltimore County Saturday and Sunday at The Pit Saturday and Sunday, January 30th and 31st with the tip-off at 1 p.m. each day.