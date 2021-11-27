UMaine Women’s Basketball Fall to Army 87-81 in Double OT

The UMaine Women's Basketball team fell to the Army Black Knights 87-81 in double overtime on Friday afternoon, November 26th at West Point.

The Black Bears rallied from a double digit deficit, trailing 34-24 at the end of the 1st Half to take a lead with 2 seconds left in regulation before Army tied it at the buzzer 70-70. Maine led by as many as 5 points in the 1st Overtime, before Army tied it on a free throw with 34 seconds left 77-77. But after Maine took a 2 point lead with 2:40 left, Army scored the final 8 points to pick up the win 87-81.

Army led 19-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 34-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Maine outscored Army 21-15 in the 3rd period to cut the deficit to 4 points at the end of the 3rd, 49-45.

The Black Bears had 4 players in double figures. Alba Orois had a team-high 21 points. Anne Simon had 19 points. Maeve Carroll had 16 points and a team high 9 rebounds before fouling out. Bailey Wilborn had 14 points, including a team high 4 3-pointers.

The Black Bears shot 48.6 percent from the field, going 35-72. They shot 58.33 percent in the 1st Quarter, only 36.6 percent in the 2nd Quarter and then a sizzling 60.0 percent in the 3rd Quarter and an even better 61.11 percent in the 4th Quarter. Maine was 7-28 (25 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc and were 4-6 from the free throw line

The Black Bears turned the ball over 17 times.

The Black Knights had 5 players in double figures. Kate Murray had 21 point. Alisa Fallon had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Sabria Hunter also had a double-double with 16 points and a game high 11 rebounds. Trinity Hardy had 12 points and Lindsey Scamman had 10 points.

Army was 37.5 percent from the field (30-80), 32.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc (11-34) and 16-20 from the free throw line.

Army turned the ball over 19 times.

Maine is now 2-4 while Army is 3-3.

The Black Bears return to the hardcourt on Sunday, November 28th when they play at Princeton. The pregame starts at 12:30 and the tip-off is at 1 p.m. Hear the game on 92.9 The Ticket.