UMaine Women’s Basketball Falls to NJIT 67-59 in OT [PHOTOS]

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team lost to New Jersey Institute of Technology 67-59 in overtime on Sunday afternoon, January 2 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Maine was up 57-53 with 2:21 remaining in regulation, but Kenna Squier scored the last 2 baskets to tie it for NJIT. Maine had an opportunity to win it with 15 seconds left, but Alba Orois missed a layup. NJIT then outscored Maine 10-2 in the overtime.

NJIT led 12-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-23 at the end of the 1st half. Maine outscored NJIT 21-12 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 44-41 lead.

The Black Bears had 3 players in double figures. Anne Simon led the way with 19 points, while Maeve Carroll had 16 points and Alba Orois finished with 14 points. Maine was 12-13 from the foul line in the game. They were 5-18 from beyond the 3-point arc and shot 31.8 percent from the field.

NJIT was led by Kenna Squier who had a game-high 24 points. Ellyn Stoll finished with 16 points. NJIT was 16-23 from the free-throw line and 7-18 from beyond the 3-point arc. They shot 43.1 percent from the field.

Maine is now 4-8 overall and 1-1 in America East. They take on the University of Hartford on Wednesday night, January 5th. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 6:30 and the opening tip at 7 p.m.

NJIT is 7-6 overall and 2-0 in America East.