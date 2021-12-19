UMaine Women’s Basketball Rallies to Beat Dartmouth 65-53

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team was woeful in the 1st Quarter on Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Center, trailing Dartmouth 16-3. But in the 2nd Half, they outscored the Big Green 48-23 to come away with a huge 65-53 win.

Maine trailed 30-17 at the end of the 1st Half, but outscored Dartmouth 20-15 in the 3rd Quarter to cut the lead to 8 points, 45-37. The 4th Quarter was all UMaine, as the Black Bears outscored Dartmouth 28-8

Maine had 3 players in double figures. Anne Simon had a game-high 21 points and ripped down 11 rebounds for a double-double. Alba Orois had 17 points and Caroline Bornemann had 15 points. Maeve Carroll also had 11 rebounds to go with her 8 points.

Maine was 11-20 from the free throw line, and had 8 3-pointers (8-24). Anne Simon and Caroline Bornemann each had 3 3-pointers and Alba Orois had the other 2 3's for the Black Bears.

Maine's shooting improved throughout the game. They were 1-14 (7.14 percent) in the 1st Quarter, 6-17 (35.29 percent) in the 2nd Quarter, 7-14 (50 percent) in the 3rd Quarter and a sizzling 9-15 (60 percent) in the final quarter. Maine finished 23-60 (38.3 percent) for the game.

Dartmouth was led by Mekkena Boyd and Carrington Washburn who each finished with 14 points. Dartmouth was 11-18 from the free throw line and had 8 3-pointers.

Maine is now 3-7 on the year, while Dartmouth is 1-11.

Maine is back in action on Wednesday, December 22nd when they play the Northeastern Huskies at the Cross Insurance Center. The tip-off is at 1 p.m. and pregame is scheduled for 12:30 on 92.9 The Ticket