UMaine’s Cassandra Mascarenhas Named NFHCA All-American
48 players across the nation were named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-American teams.
• Black Bear Grad Student Cassandra Mascarenhas was named to the NFHCA Second Team
• This is the second time she’s been on the team, she was on the third team in 2019
• Mascarenhas is only the third Black Bear to earn a spot on the All-America team twice in her career
o Kelly Newton (2010 & 2011) / Annabelle Hamilton (2013 & 2014)
For more details here is the UMaine release.
For the full All-American team lists visit the NFHCA website