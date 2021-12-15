UMaine’s Cassandra Mascarenhas Named NFHCA All-American

48 players across the nation were named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-American teams.

• Black Bear Grad Student Cassandra Mascarenhas was named to the NFHCA Second Team

• This is the second time she’s been on the team, she was on the third team in 2019

• Mascarenhas is only the third Black Bear to earn a spot on the All-America team twice in her career

o Kelly Newton (2010 & 2011) / Annabelle Hamilton (2013 & 2014)

For more details here is the UMaine release.

For the full All-American team lists visit the NFHCA website