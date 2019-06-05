UMaine’s Laweryson, Silva Get Drafted

From one of the smallest schools in the state to getting drafted by a Major League Baseball club. Cody Laweryson, this is your day.

The righthanded pitcher for the UMaine Black Bears has been selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 14th round. Laweryson is the 419th overall pick in the MLB draft.

He just finished his junior year for the Black Bears and will have to decide whether to sign or come back for his senior year.

Laweryson started 14 games for the Bears, going 5-5 with an ERA of 2.85. He had 79 strikeouts in 72.2 innings.

Laweryson played high school baseball at Class D Valley High School.

UMaine Athletics Photo