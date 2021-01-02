UNH Upsets UMaine Women’s Basketball 58-57

The University of New Hampshire Women's Basketball Team upset UMaine Saturday afternoon 58-57 in Durham, snapping UMaine's 15 game winning streak. It was UNH's first win over Maine since February 2017.

Amanda Torres won it for the Wildcats, hitting a pair of free throws with 8.1 seconds left in the game. UNH scored the last 7 points of the game to erase Maine's 6 point lead.

UNH led 15-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Maine outscored UNH 17-12 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 29-27 lead at the Half. UNH outscored Maine 15-10 in the 3rd Quarter to lead 42-39 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

UNH was 21-29 from the free throw line while Maine was 6-8 from the free throw line.

UNH outrebounded Maine 49-38

Blanca Millian had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Her 17 points moved her past Emily Ellis on the all time point standings, now with 1697

Kelly Fogarty had 3 3's in the 4th Quarter

Maeve Carroll, playing her 1st game of the season finished with 5 points in 17 minutes

UNH was led by Amanda Torres with a game high 19 points.

Maine is now 5-1 overall on the season and 2-1 in America East.

Maine and UNH will play tomorrow, Sunday, January 3rd at Durham at 1 p.m.