Updated Class AA, A, B,C and D North Heal Points

It seems hard to believe but there are just 3 weeks left in the regular high school basketball season. Weather and COVID postponements are going to make for a wild last 3 weeks! Here are the updated Class AA, A , B, C and D Northern Maine Heal Points as of Wednesday morning, January 19th.

Class AA Boys

Position School Wins Losses Preliminary Index Tournament Index 1 Edward Little 9 1 37.800 165.6721 2 Portland 6 3 28.00 134.290 3 Lewiston 7 3 29.40 94.8277 4 Oxford Hills 7 3 29.400 90.0777 5 Bangor 5 5 20.800 88.3277 6 Cheverus 4 4 20.750 70.52075 7 Windham 2 6 10.500 41.750 8 Deering 2 7 9.3333 37.59255 9 Hampden Academy 1 8 4.444 1.1111

Class AA Girls

Position School Wins Losses Preliminary Index Tournament Index 1 Oxford Hills 9 0 42.00 152.51855 2 Cherverus 8 0 41.75 109.232375 3 Windham 7 3 29.40 103.6303 4 Bangor 7 4 26.3636 93.050545 5 Hampden Academy 7 2 32.00 68.395111 6 Lewiston 4 5 18.667 23.11111 7 Deering 1 9 4.000 17.55560 8 Edward Little 2 8 8.400 8.20000 9 Portland 1 9 4.2000 4.0000

Class A Boys

Position School Wins Losses Preliminary Index Tournament Index 1 Brewer 9 0 40.4444 176.6666 2 Nokomis 9 1 36.2000 161.7445 3 Skowhegan 9 3 30.1667 105.2235 4 Cony 9 3 29.8333 78.69575 5 Camden Hills 4 3 22.8571 49.20628 6 Mt. Blue 4 5 17.7778 36.66666 7 Gardiner 3 5 15.0000 30.71425 8 Lawrence 4 8 16.0000 18.00000 9 Messalonskee 0 10 1.0000 0.00000 9 Erskine Academy 0 11 1.0000 0.00000

Class A Girls

Position School Wins Losses Preliminary Index Tournament Index 1 Lawrence 8 1 35.7778 170.15711 2 Gardiner 6 1 34.0000 145.018714 3 Skowhegan 10 0 40.200 129.14140 4 Cony 7 2 30.8889 78.76544 5 Erskine Academy 4 5 17.7779 26.913555 6 Mt. Blue 3 6 13.3333 20.864222 7 Messalonskee 3 7 12.0000 15.33330 8 Brewer 2 7 8.8880 14.44444 9 Camden Hills 0 8 1.0000 0.0000 9 Nokomis 0 10 1.0000 0.0000

Class B Boys

Position School Wins Losses Preliminary Index Tournament Index 1 Ellsworth 10 0 38.0000 198.16920 2 Foxcroft Academy 7 2 29.1111 142.04544 3 Orono 9 2 31.0909 108.382545 4 Old Town 8 3 27.6364 100.399818 5 Presque Isle 7 4 24.18181 93.720636 6 Winslow 7 2 29.5556 86.059555 7 Washington Academy 4 6 14.4000 69.8182 8 Mount View 6 5 20.7273 63.69409 9 John Bapst 4 2 25.3333 57.0740 10 Houlton 3 5 14.25 50.13875 11 Hermon 5 5 19.0000 45.6548 12 MDI 2 8 7.6000 43.80560 13 Caribou 2 7 8.444 40.790111 14 MCI 3 8 10.3636 14.406909 15 Bucksport 1 6 5.4286 9.047571 16 Belfast 2 10 6.3333 7.69050 17 Waterville 1 9 3.800 6.33333

Class B Girls

Position School Wins Losses Preliminary Index Tournament Index 1 Old Town 9 1 34.200 199.4202 2 Hermon 8 1 33.7778 141.5863 3 Waterville 4 1 30.400 111.7898 4 Ellsworth 8 3 27.6364 111.24745 5 Presque Isle 7 3 26.600 99.58330 6 Foxcroft Academy 3 3 18.667 91.0370 7 MDI 6 3 25.3333 90.80588 8 Caribou 5 5 18.8000 81.30310 9 Houlton 3 1 28.500 68.50000 10 Washington Academy 6 4 22.4000 64.87220 11 Mount View 4 6 15.200 61.00000 12 MCI 5 6 17.2727 47.428818 13 Belfast 2 8 7.6000 24.45000 14 Winslow 3 7 11.4000 19.42220 15 Bucksport 2 7 9.2500 15.12500 16 Orono 1 8 4.222 10.27777 17 John Bapst 1 8

Class C Boys

Position School Wins Losses Preliminary Index Tournament Index 1 Fort Kent 11 0 35.2727 196.880545 2 Dexter 7 2 28.0000 128.8589 3 Woodland 7 1 30.7500 111.883875 4 Fort Fairfield 6 3 23.333 106.40611 5 GSA 8 1 32.222 104.32588 6 Lee Academy 3 2 21.200 103.2000 7 Penobscot Valley 5 3 22.000 84.01387 8 Hodgdon 8 5 21.3846 79.930 9 Stearns 3 3 18.0000 50.83333 10 Penquis 3 3 18.0000 48.84266 11 Madawaska 7 4 21.8182 45.80818 12 Calais 5 6 16.000 42.5000 13 Mattanawcook Academy 2 7 8.000 39.4444 14 Narraguagus 6 5 18.9091 36.68827 15 Central 3 5 13.5000 29.75700 16 Searsport 3 6 11.5556 20.5555 17 Central Aroostook 3 6 11.3333 14.8484 18 Piscataquis 1 7 4.2500 8.50000 19 Sumner 1 7 4.2500 1.25000

Class C Girls

Position School Wins Losses Preliminary Index Tournament Index 1 Stearns 4 0 35.5000 201.34925 2 Hodgdon 9 0 35.1111 124.7160 3 Penobscot Valley 8 1 31.5556 119.20288 4 Calais 7 2 27.3333 110.3888 5 Central 7 2 28.0000 87.3333 6 Dexter 3 2 21.6000 77.85720 7 Fort Kent 4 5 15.3333 66.1622 8 Narraguagus 5 5 17.600 51.2500 9 Fort Fairfield 4 4 17.500 49.07137 10 Central Aroostook 7 3 24.200 46.26660 11 Piscataquis 4 3 20.2857 34.5238 12 Woodland 3 5 13.0000 33.02087 13 Sumner 3 5 13.0000 31.56250 14 Mattanawcook Academy 3 5 13.5000 28.958375 15 Lee Academy 1 5 5.6667 21.25000 16 Penquis Valley 1 6 5.1429 12.142857 17 GSA 1 7 4.5000 10.62500 18 Madawaska 2 8 6.8000 5.85710 19 Searsport 2 6 8.5000 2.50000

Class D Boys

Position School Wins Losses Preliminary Index Tournament Index 1 Machias 8 0 35.2500 183.7330 2 Southern Aroostook 9 1 31.000 86.52310 3 Wisdom 4 3 19.7143 83.419857 4 Schenck 5 5 17.600 73.91110 5 Bangor Christian 6 3 23.1111 57.13933 6 Katahdin 6 5 18.72373 41.72700 7 Easton 4 5 15.3333 41.38044 8 Van Buren 4 3 19.7143 35.45457 9 Jonesport-Beals 3 5 13.2500 21.0007 10 Washburn 2 9 6.28282 1.818181 11 Shead 1 6 4.8571 1.428571 12 Deer Isle-Stonington 0 6 1.0000 0.00000 12 Ashland 0 10 1.0000 0.00000 12 East Grand 0 10 1.0000 0.00000

Class D Girls