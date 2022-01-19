Updated Class AA, A, B,C and D North Heal Points
It seems hard to believe but there are just 3 weeks left in the regular high school basketball season. Weather and COVID postponements are going to make for a wild last 3 weeks! Here are the updated Class AA, A , B, C and D Northern Maine Heal Points as of Wednesday morning, January 19th.
Class AA Boys
|Position
|School
|Wins
|Losses
|Preliminary Index
|Tournament Index
|1
|Edward Little
|9
|1
|37.800
|165.6721
|2
|Portland
|6
|3
|28.00
|134.290
|3
|Lewiston
|7
|3
|29.40
|94.8277
|4
|Oxford Hills
|7
|3
|29.400
|90.0777
|5
|Bangor
|5
|5
|20.800
|88.3277
|6
|Cheverus
|4
|4
|20.750
|70.52075
|7
|Windham
|2
|6
|10.500
|41.750
|8
|Deering
|2
|7
|9.3333
|37.59255
|9
|Hampden Academy
|1
|8
|4.444
|1.1111
Class AA Girls
|Position
|School
|Wins
|Losses
|Preliminary Index
|Tournament Index
|1
|Oxford Hills
|9
|0
|42.00
|152.51855
|2
|Cherverus
|8
|0
|41.75
|109.232375
|3
|Windham
|7
|3
|29.40
|103.6303
|4
|Bangor
|7
|4
|26.3636
|93.050545
|5
|Hampden Academy
|7
|2
|32.00
|68.395111
|6
|Lewiston
|4
|5
|18.667
|23.11111
|7
|Deering
|1
|9
|4.000
|17.55560
|8
|Edward Little
|2
|8
|8.400
|8.20000
|9
|Portland
|1
|9
|4.2000
|4.0000
Class A Boys
|Position
|School
|Wins
|Losses
|Preliminary Index
|Tournament Index
|1
|Brewer
|9
|0
|40.4444
|176.6666
|2
|Nokomis
|9
|1
|36.2000
|161.7445
|3
|Skowhegan
|9
|3
|30.1667
|105.2235
|4
|Cony
|9
|3
|29.8333
|78.69575
|5
|Camden Hills
|4
|3
|22.8571
|49.20628
|6
|Mt. Blue
|4
|5
|17.7778
|36.66666
|7
|Gardiner
|3
|5
|15.0000
|30.71425
|8
|Lawrence
|4
|8
|16.0000
|18.00000
|9
|Messalonskee
|0
|10
|1.0000
|0.00000
|9
|Erskine Academy
|0
|11
|1.0000
|0.00000
Class A Girls
|Position
|School
|Wins
|Losses
|Preliminary Index
|Tournament Index
|1
|Lawrence
|8
|1
|35.7778
|170.15711
|2
|Gardiner
|6
|1
|34.0000
|145.018714
|3
|Skowhegan
|10
|0
|40.200
|129.14140
|4
|Cony
|7
|2
|30.8889
|78.76544
|5
|Erskine Academy
|4
|5
|17.7779
|26.913555
|6
|Mt. Blue
|3
|6
|13.3333
|20.864222
|7
|Messalonskee
|3
|7
|12.0000
|15.33330
|8
|Brewer
|2
|7
|8.8880
|14.44444
|9
|Camden Hills
|0
|8
|1.0000
|0.0000
|9
|Nokomis
|0
|10
|1.0000
|0.0000
Class B Boys
|Position
|School
|Wins
|Losses
|Preliminary Index
|Tournament Index
|1
|Ellsworth
|10
|0
|38.0000
|198.16920
|2
|Foxcroft Academy
|7
|2
|29.1111
|142.04544
|3
|Orono
|9
|2
|31.0909
|108.382545
|4
|Old Town
|8
|3
|27.6364
|100.399818
|5
|Presque Isle
|7
|4
|24.18181
|93.720636
|6
|Winslow
|7
|2
|29.5556
|86.059555
|7
|Washington Academy
|4
|6
|14.4000
|69.8182
|8
|Mount View
|6
|5
|20.7273
|63.69409
|9
|John Bapst
|4
|2
|25.3333
|57.0740
|10
|Houlton
|3
|5
|14.25
|50.13875
|11
|Hermon
|5
|5
|19.0000
|45.6548
|12
|MDI
|2
|8
|7.6000
|43.80560
|13
|Caribou
|2
|7
|8.444
|40.790111
|14
|MCI
|3
|8
|10.3636
|14.406909
|15
|Bucksport
|1
|6
|5.4286
|9.047571
|16
|Belfast
|2
|10
|6.3333
|7.69050
|17
|Waterville
|1
|9
|3.800
|6.33333
Class B Girls
|Position
|School
|Wins
|Losses
|Preliminary Index
|Tournament Index
|1
|Old Town
|9
|1
|34.200
|199.4202
|2
|Hermon
|8
|1
|33.7778
|141.5863
|3
|Waterville
|4
|1
|30.400
|111.7898
|4
|Ellsworth
|8
|3
|27.6364
|111.24745
|5
|Presque Isle
|7
|3
|26.600
|99.58330
|6
|Foxcroft Academy
|3
|3
|18.667
|91.0370
|7
|MDI
|6
|3
|25.3333
|90.80588
|8
|Caribou
|5
|5
|18.8000
|81.30310
|9
|Houlton
|3
|1
|28.500
|68.50000
|10
|Washington Academy
|6
|4
|22.4000
|64.87220
|11
|Mount View
|4
|6
|15.200
|61.00000
|12
|MCI
|5
|6
|17.2727
|47.428818
|13
|Belfast
|2
|8
|7.6000
|24.45000
|14
|Winslow
|3
|7
|11.4000
|19.42220
|15
|Bucksport
|2
|7
|9.2500
|15.12500
|16
|Orono
|1
|8
|4.222
|10.27777
|17
|John Bapst
|1
|8
Class C Boys
|Position
|School
|Wins
|Losses
|Preliminary Index
|Tournament Index
|1
|Fort Kent
|11
|0
|35.2727
|196.880545
|2
|Dexter
|7
|2
|28.0000
|128.8589
|3
|Woodland
|7
|1
|30.7500
|111.883875
|4
|Fort Fairfield
|6
|3
|23.333
|106.40611
|5
|GSA
|8
|1
|32.222
|104.32588
|6
|Lee Academy
|3
|2
|21.200
|103.2000
|7
|Penobscot Valley
|5
|3
|22.000
|84.01387
|8
|Hodgdon
|8
|5
|21.3846
|79.930
|9
|Stearns
|3
|3
|18.0000
|50.83333
|10
|Penquis
|3
|3
|18.0000
|48.84266
|11
|Madawaska
|7
|4
|21.8182
|45.80818
|12
|Calais
|5
|6
|16.000
|42.5000
|13
|Mattanawcook Academy
|2
|7
|8.000
|39.4444
|14
|Narraguagus
|6
|5
|18.9091
|36.68827
|15
|Central
|3
|5
|13.5000
|29.75700
|16
|Searsport
|3
|6
|11.5556
|20.5555
|17
|Central Aroostook
|3
|6
|11.3333
|14.8484
|18
|Piscataquis
|1
|7
|4.2500
|8.50000
|19
|Sumner
|1
|7
|4.2500
|1.25000
Class C Girls
|Position
|School
|Wins
|Losses
|Preliminary Index
|Tournament Index
|1
|Stearns
|4
|0
|35.5000
|201.34925
|2
|Hodgdon
|9
|0
|35.1111
|124.7160
|3
|Penobscot Valley
|8
|1
|31.5556
|119.20288
|4
|Calais
|7
|2
|27.3333
|110.3888
|5
|Central
|7
|2
|28.0000
|87.3333
|6
|Dexter
|3
|2
|21.6000
|77.85720
|7
|Fort Kent
|4
|5
|15.3333
|66.1622
|8
|Narraguagus
|5
|5
|17.600
|51.2500
|9
|Fort Fairfield
|4
|4
|17.500
|49.07137
|10
|Central Aroostook
|7
|3
|24.200
|46.26660
|11
|Piscataquis
|4
|3
|20.2857
|34.5238
|12
|Woodland
|3
|5
|13.0000
|33.02087
|13
|Sumner
|3
|5
|13.0000
|31.56250
|14
|Mattanawcook Academy
|3
|5
|13.5000
|28.958375
|15
|Lee Academy
|1
|5
|5.6667
|21.25000
|16
|Penquis Valley
|1
|6
|5.1429
|12.142857
|17
|GSA
|1
|7
|4.5000
|10.62500
|18
|Madawaska
|2
|8
|6.8000
|5.85710
|19
|Searsport
|2
|6
|8.5000
|2.50000
Class D Boys
|Position
|School
|Wins
|Losses
|Preliminary Index
|Tournament Index
|1
|Machias
|8
|0
|35.2500
|183.7330
|2
|Southern Aroostook
|9
|1
|31.000
|86.52310
|3
|Wisdom
|4
|3
|19.7143
|83.419857
|4
|Schenck
|5
|5
|17.600
|73.91110
|5
|Bangor Christian
|6
|3
|23.1111
|57.13933
|6
|Katahdin
|6
|5
|18.72373
|41.72700
|7
|Easton
|4
|5
|15.3333
|41.38044
|8
|Van Buren
|4
|3
|19.7143
|35.45457
|9
|Jonesport-Beals
|3
|5
|13.2500
|21.0007
|10
|Washburn
|2
|9
|6.28282
|1.818181
|11
|Shead
|1
|6
|4.8571
|1.428571
|12
|Deer Isle-Stonington
|0
|6
|1.0000
|0.00000
|12
|Ashland
|0
|10
|1.0000
|0.00000
|12
|East Grand
|0
|10
|1.0000
|0.00000
Class D Girls
|Position
|School
|Wins
|Losses
|Preliminary Index
|Tournament Index
|1
|Southern Aroostook
|11
|0
|35.2727
|212.201909
|2
|Wisdom
|5
|1
|29.0000
|95.59250
|3
|Deer Isle-Stonington
|6
|0
|35.000
|81.59516
|4
|Machias
|6
|2
|26.2500
|72.52087
|5
|Schenck
|7
|2
|27.1111
|63.240777
|6
|East Grand
|6
|3
|23.1111
|50.67011
|7
|Katahdin
|5
|4
|18.8889
|48.71600
|8
|Jonesport-Beals
|2
|7
|8.000
|18.8888
|9
|Ashland
|4
|5
|15.3333
|17.84122
|10
|Van Buren
|1
|6
|4.8571
|4.857142
|11
|Shead
|3
|5
|12.7500
|3.75000
|12
|Washburn
|1
|9
|3.400
|1.00000
|13
|Easton
|0
|9
|1.0000
|0.00000
|14
|Bangor Christian
|0
|10
|1.0000
|0.00000