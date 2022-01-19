Updated Class AA, A, B,C and D North Heal Points

Photo Chris Popper

It seems hard to believe but there are just 3 weeks left in the regular high school basketball season. Weather and COVID postponements are going to make for a wild last 3 weeks! Here are the updated Class AA, A , B, C and D Northern Maine Heal Points as of Wednesday morning, January 19th.

Class AA Boys

PositionSchoolWinsLossesPreliminary IndexTournament Index
1Edward Little9137.800165.6721
2Portland6328.00134.290
3Lewiston7329.4094.8277
4Oxford Hills7329.40090.0777
5Bangor5520.80088.3277
6Cheverus4420.75070.52075
7Windham2610.50041.750
8Deering279.333337.59255
9Hampden Academy184.4441.1111

Class AA Girls

PositionSchoolWinsLossesPreliminary IndexTournament Index
1Oxford Hills9042.00152.51855
2Cherverus8041.75109.232375
3Windham7329.40103.6303
4Bangor7426.363693.050545
5Hampden Academy7232.0068.395111
6Lewiston4518.66723.11111
7Deering194.00017.55560
8Edward Little288.4008.20000
9Portland194.20004.0000

Class A Boys

PositionSchoolWinsLossesPreliminary IndexTournament Index
1Brewer9040.4444176.6666
2Nokomis9136.2000161.7445
3Skowhegan9330.1667105.2235
4Cony9329.833378.69575
5Camden Hills4322.857149.20628
6Mt. Blue4517.777836.66666
7Gardiner3515.000030.71425
8Lawrence4816.000018.00000
9Messalonskee0101.00000.00000
9Erskine Academy0111.00000.00000

Class A Girls

PositionSchoolWinsLossesPreliminary IndexTournament Index
1Lawrence8135.7778170.15711
2Gardiner6134.0000145.018714
3Skowhegan10040.200129.14140
4Cony7230.888978.76544
5Erskine Academy4517.777926.913555
6Mt. Blue3613.333320.864222
7Messalonskee3712.000015.33330
8Brewer278.888014.44444
9Camden Hills081.00000.0000
9Nokomis0101.00000.0000

Class B Boys

PositionSchoolWinsLosses Preliminary IndexTournament Index
1Ellsworth10038.0000198.16920
2Foxcroft Academy7229.1111142.04544
3Orono9231.0909108.382545
4Old Town8327.6364100.399818
5Presque Isle7424.1818193.720636
6Winslow7229.555686.059555
7Washington Academy4614.400069.8182
8Mount View6520.727363.69409
9John Bapst4225.333357.0740
10Houlton3514.2550.13875
11Hermon5519.000045.6548
12MDI287.600043.80560
13Caribou278.44440.790111
14MCI3810.363614.406909
15Bucksport165.42869.047571
16Belfast2106.33337.69050
17Waterville193.8006.33333

Class B Girls

PositionSchoolWinsLossesPreliminary IndexTournament Index
1Old Town9134.200199.4202
2Hermon8133.7778141.5863
3Waterville4130.400111.7898
4Ellsworth8327.6364111.24745
5Presque Isle7326.60099.58330
6Foxcroft Academy3318.66791.0370
7MDI6325.333390.80588
8Caribou5518.800081.30310
9Houlton3128.50068.50000
10Washington Academy6422.400064.87220
11Mount View4615.20061.00000
12MCI5617.272747.428818
13Belfast287.600024.45000
14Winslow3711.400019.42220
15Bucksport279.250015.12500
16Orono184.22210.27777
17John Bapst18

Class C Boys

PositionSchoolWinsLossesPreliminary IndexTournament Index
1Fort Kent11035.2727196.880545
2Dexter7228.0000128.8589
3Woodland7130.7500111.883875
4Fort Fairfield6323.333106.40611
5GSA8132.222104.32588
6Lee Academy3221.200103.2000
7Penobscot Valley5322.00084.01387
8Hodgdon8521.384679.930
9Stearns3318.000050.83333
10Penquis3318.000048.84266
11Madawaska7421.818245.80818
12Calais5616.00042.5000
13Mattanawcook Academy278.00039.4444
14Narraguagus6518.909136.68827
15Central3513.500029.75700
16Searsport3611.555620.5555
17Central Aroostook3611.333314.8484
18Piscataquis174.25008.50000
19Sumner174.25001.25000

Class C Girls

PositionSchoolWinsLossesPreliminary IndexTournament Index
1Stearns4035.5000201.34925
2Hodgdon9035.1111124.7160
3Penobscot Valley8131.5556119.20288
4Calais7227.3333110.3888
5Central7228.000087.3333
6Dexter3221.600077.85720
7Fort Kent4515.333366.1622
8Narraguagus5517.60051.2500
9Fort Fairfield4417.50049.07137
10Central Aroostook7324.20046.26660
11Piscataquis4320.285734.5238
12Woodland3513.000033.02087
13Sumner3513.000031.56250
14Mattanawcook Academy3513.500028.958375
15Lee Academy155.666721.25000
16Penquis Valley165.142912.142857
17GSA174.500010.62500
18Madawaska286.80005.85710
19Searsport268.50002.50000

Class D Boys

PositionSchoolWinsLossesPreliminary IndexTournament Index
1Machias8035.2500183.7330
2Southern Aroostook9131.00086.52310
3Wisdom4319.714383.419857
4Schenck5517.60073.91110
5Bangor Christian6323.111157.13933
6Katahdin6518.7237341.72700
7Easton4515.333341.38044
8Van Buren4319.714335.45457
9Jonesport-Beals3513.250021.0007
10Washburn296.282821.818181
11Shead164.85711.428571
12Deer Isle-Stonington061.00000.00000
12Ashland0101.00000.00000
12East Grand0101.00000.00000

Class D Girls

PositionSchoolWinsLosses Preliminary IndexTournament Index
1Southern Aroostook11035.2727212.201909
2Wisdom5129.000095.59250
3Deer Isle-Stonington6035.00081.59516
4Machias6226.250072.52087
5Schenck7227.111163.240777
6East Grand6323.111150.67011
7Katahdin5418.888948.71600
8Jonesport-Beals278.00018.8888
9Ashland4515.333317.84122
10Van Buren164.85714.857142
11Shead3512.75003.75000
12Washburn193.4001.00000
13Easton 091.00000.00000
14Bangor Christian0101.00000.00000

 

 

