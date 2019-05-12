USM Knocked Out Of LEC Tourney

If the University of Southern Maine baseball team is going to make it into the NCAA Tournament it will have to be as an at-large team. The top seeded Huskies got knocked out of the Little East Conference tourney by UMass Boston Saturday night.

The second seeded Beacons shut down the Huskies 2-0, eliminating USM with a 2-2 tourney record.

The loss leaves coach Ed Flaherty and his Huskies with a 34-7 record and because they entered post season as #2/#3 nationally ranked, the Huskies are a good bet to get into the national field.

UMass Boston and UMass Dartmouth will battle today for the LEC title and automatic NCAA bid.