VanVleet Staying with Raptors, Hayward to Hornets

A person with direct knowledge of the discussions tells The Associated Press that guard Fred VanVleet has agreed to a four-year, $85 million contract to remain with the Toronto Raptors. The fourth year of the contract is at VanVleet's option. The undrafted player from Wichita State has played a huge role in Toronto's recent successes, notably the 2019 NBA championship. He has set career bests in scoring by wide margins in each of the last three seasons.

- Gordon Hayward is heading to a new home. Hayward has been a player that the Charlotte Hornets have wanted for years. On Saturday, they finally landed him, according to Priority Sports, the agency that represents the veteran forward. ESPN, which first reported the agreement, said Hayward would sign a four-year deal worth $120 million.

- De'Aaron Fox was the first huge winner of the free agent season, agreeing to a deal with the Sacramento Kings that will pay him at least $163 million over five years. No deals can be signed until 12:01 p.m. Sunday.

- Danilo Gallinari - one of the top wings on the free-agent market - agreed to a three-year contract worth $61.5 million, a person with knowledge told AP. ESPN and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported the agreement. Gallinari averaged 18.7 points for Oklahoma City last season and is a 38% career shooter from 3-point range.

- Marcus Morris is staying with the Clippers on a four-year deal, a person with knowledge told AP. ESPN, which first reported the agreement, said it was a $64 million contract. Morris averaged 16.7 points last season, starting the season in New York before getting traded to the Clippers. Also Friday, Patrick Patterson will return on a one-year contract, AP was told.

- The defending NBA champion L.A. Lakers are adding Montrezl Harrell as a free agent from the Clippers, a person with knowledge of the deal told AP. That move, when finalized, will give the Lakers the top two finishers in last season's Sixth Man of the Year voting. Harrell won the award; Dennis Schroder, who was acquired by the Lakers in a trade with Oklahoma City earlier this week, was second.

- Joe Harris has agreed to re-sign with the Nets, keeping one of the NBA's best shooters in Brooklyn. The Nets checked off what general manager Sean Marks called their biggest priority in free agency by agreeing to a deal with the swingman. Priority Sports, which represents Harris, announced the deal on Twitter. ESPN reported that Harris would get $75 million over four years. Harris finished his fourth season in Brooklyn by averaging a career-best 14.5 points in 69 games in 2019-20.

- Alec Burks is the first free agent addition under Knicks President Leon Rose. The swingman agreed to a $6 million, one-year deal, first reported by ESPN and confirmed by his agent. Burks split last season between Golden State and Philadelphia, averaging a career-best 15 points. The Knicks went into free agency with about $35 million to spend after waiving a number of veterans Thursday.

- The Timberwolves reached a $60 million agreement with restricted free agent shooting guard Malik Beasley that's for three years plus a team option for a fourth year, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to AP.

- Jordan Clarkson is staying and Derrick Favors is coming back, according to people with direct knowledge of the transactions. Clarkson agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal; he averaged 15.6 points in 42 games after getting traded to Utah last December.

- Derrick Jones Jr., the league's reigning Slam Dunk champion, agreed to a two-year deal with the Trail Blazers. The Athletic first reported the agreement, which a person with knowledge later confirmed to AP.

- Jerami Grant is headed to Detroit on a three-year, $60 million deal, player representative Mike Kneisley says. Grant is coming off a season where he averaged 12.0 points for Denver, which wanted him back. The Pistons received commitments Friday night from centers Mason Plumlee and Jahlil Okafor, people familiar with those deals told AP.

-The Mavericks and Trey Burke have agreed on a $10 million, three-year contract to bring the guard back after he played well in the NBA bubble. Burke originally joined Dallas in the trade with New York headlined by Kristaps Porzingis in early 2019. The Mavericks didn't re-sign Burke before last season, and he ended up in Philadelphia.

- The Heat got quick agreements from point guard Goran Dragic and center Meyers Leonard on two-year deals, the second year in both cases being team options. Dragic will make about $18 million next season, Leonard about $9 million.

- The last time Facundo Campazzo and Nikola Jokic shared a court in a real game together was during last year's Basketball World Cup in China. Campazzo agreed to a two-year deal with the Denver Nuggets on Friday's opening day of free agency, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.

- A person with knowledge of the negotiations said the Magic and guard Dwayne Bacon agreed on a one-year deal for about $2.5 million this coming season. The Magic hold a team option for 2021-22, the person who spoke to AP said.

- Veteran center Dwight Howard is going to join the 76ers on a one-year deal worth the veteran's minimum of $2.6 million, agent Charles Briscoe told AP. Howard heads to Philadelphia after helping the Los Angeles Lakers win this past season's NBA title.

- Davis Bertans is staying with the Wizards on a five-year deal worth $80 million, a person with knowledge of the details told AP. Bertans picked a good time for his best season, averaging 15.4 points in 54 games. He skipped the restart at Walt Disney World rather than risk injury before free agency.

Meanwhile, the NBA is investigating whether one - a widely reported sign-and-trade move that would have sent Bogdan Bogdanovic from Sacramento to Milwaukee - happened earlier than league rules allow. A person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday that the league is probing whether such an agreement existed, because if it did free-agent negotiations with Bogdanovic would have clearly started earlier than permissible.

Training camps open in about a week and a half.