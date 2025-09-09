Voting is now open for the Maine High School Athlete of the Week, for games and matches played September 1-6th.

Samuel Bergmark - Bangor Boys Cross Country - Won the Bangor Cross Country Race on September 5th with a time of 16:36.15

Halle Clifford - GSA Girls Soccer - Had a hat-trick scoring 3 goals in George Stevens Academy's 8-2 win over Narraguagus on September 5

Addison Elliott - Hampden Academy Girls Cross Country - Won the Bangor Cross Country race on September 5th with a time of 19:52.74

Payton Guerrette - Hermon Girls Soccer - Was outstanding in midfield and had the goal of the game in Hermon's opening game-win over Ellsworth

Mabel Hawkes - Hampden Academy Field Hockey - The sophomore goalie was stellar in net in the Bronco's 3-3 tie with Mt. Ararat on September 5th

Sam Hopkins - Hermon Football - Rushed the ball 15 times for 216 yards, including a 93 yard run, scoring 2 touchdowns and had an interception on defense.

Kyle Johnson - Bangor Football - The Bangor QB led Bangor to a 21-0 win over Deering rushing for 2 touchdowns and passing for 1 TD

Kody Kimball - Dexter Football - Rushed the ball 17 times for 93 yards, threw for 150 yards and 3 touchdowns and caught 2 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. On defense he had 12 solo tackles and 3 assists.

Gwen Stager - MDI Girls Soccer - Was in net as MDI shutout Presque Isle 3-0 on Saturday, September 6th.

Kenneth Stilwell - MDI High School Football - Carried the ball 15 times rushing for 203 yards and 3 touchdowns against Houlton

SJ Welch - Nokomis Golf - Was medalist with a low-round score of 35 in Nokomis' win over MCI on September 2nd.

Clara White - Orono Girls Cross Country - Won the Ellsworth Invitational with a time of 19:02.29 on September 6th.

