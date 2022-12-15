Washington Academy Boys Beat John Bapst 50-45 [STATS]

The Washington Acadmy Raiders defeated John Bapst 50-45 in East Machias on Wednesday, December 14th as the 2 teams combined for 18 3-pointers in the game.

Washington Academy jumped out to a 13-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 24-12 at the end of the 1st Half. John Bapst outscored Washington Academy 19-6 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 31-30 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Raiders were led by Donavan Marzoll who finished with 18 points including 5 3-pointers. Clay Crosman had 10 points with 2 3-pointers. Max Cates and Michael Taylor each had a 3-pointer. Washington Academy was 7-20 from the free throw line

John Bapst was led by Jon Pangburn with 17 points, including 5 3-pointers. Tristen Marin had 9 points on 3 3-pointers. Sam Bay had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 2-9 from the free throw line.

Washington Academy is 2-0 on the season. They play at Foxcroft Academy on Saturday, December 17th at 1:30 p.m.

John Bapst is 0-2. They host Presque Isle on Saturday, December 17th at 3:30 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the scores.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T John Bapst Boys 4 8 19 14 45 Washington Academy Boys 13 11 6 20 50

Box Score

John Bapst

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Jon Pangburn 17 1 5 - - Anes Omar 0 - - - - Nigel Tall 0 - - - - Logan McMahon 0 - - - - Jack Mason 2 1 - - - Mattia Eberle 3 1 - 1 2 Sam Bay 3 - 1 - - Soren Peterson 0 - - - - Mark Gaetani 9 4 - 1 5 Tristen Martin 9 - 3 - - Tassallo Wedding 0 - - - 2 Bryce Stengel 0 - - - - Camren Barker 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 45 8 9 2 9

Washington Academy