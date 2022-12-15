Washington Academy Boys Beat John Bapst 50-45 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Washington Acadmy Raiders defeated John Bapst 50-45 in East Machias on Wednesday, December 14th as the 2 teams combined for 18 3-pointers in the game.

Washington Academy jumped out to a 13-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 24-12 at the end of the 1st Half. John Bapst outscored Washington Academy 19-6 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 31-30 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Raiders were led by Donavan Marzoll who finished with 18 points including 5 3-pointers. Clay Crosman had 10 points with 2 3-pointers. Max Cates and Michael Taylor each had a 3-pointer. Washington Academy was 7-20 from the free throw line

John Bapst was led by Jon Pangburn with 17 points, including 5 3-pointers. Tristen Marin had 9 points on 3 3-pointers. Sam Bay had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 2-9 from the free throw line.

Washington Academy is 2-0 on the season. They play at Foxcroft Academy on Saturday, December 17th at 1:30 p.m.

John Bapst is 0-2. They host Presque Isle on Saturday, December 17th at 3:30 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the scores.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the scores.

You can nominate someone for the 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week. Please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Monday night December 19th for Week 2's nominees. You can vote in the Week 1 Athlete of the Week Poll HERE. Voting ends Thursday, December 15th at 11:59 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
John Bapst  Boys48191445
Washington Academy Boys131162050

 

Box Score

John Bapst

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Jon Pangburn1715--
Anes Omar0----
Nigel Tall0----
Logan McMahon0----
Jack Mason21---
Mattia Eberle31-12
Sam Bay3-1--
Soren Peterson0----
Mark Gaetani94-15
Tristen Martin9-3--
Tassallo Wedding0---2
Bryce Stengel0----
Camren Barker21---
TEAM0----
TOTALS458929

Washington Academy

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Clay Crosman101224
Colby Moholland0----
Gabe Leighton84--1
Harley Ingrish0----
Carter Wannemacher0----
Donavan Marzoll18-535
Braedyn Thatcher0---2
Max Cates5-124
Michael Taylor3-1--
Brandon Porter0----
Ben Hennessey0----
Ben Griffen63--4
TEAM0----
TOTALS5089720
