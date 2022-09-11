Washington Academy Boys’ Soccer Defeats Houlton 8-1

The Washington Academy Boys' Soccer Team traveled up to Houlton to play the Shiretowners on Saturday afternoon September 10th, and came away with a 8-1 win.

The Red Raiders were led by Kenori Simons with 4 goals, Omari Levon, Eli Appleby, Unai Riono, and Narrarii Komiko each added a goal.

Houlton's lone goal was scored by Thadon Gentle

Washington Academy is now 2-0 and will play host to Sumner on Tuesday, September 13th at 4 p.m.

Houlton falls to 0-2. They travel down to play Mattanawcook Academy on Tuesday, September 13th at 4 p.m.

Thanks to Peter Bates for the information

You can nominate someone for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 5-11 need to be received by September 12th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660