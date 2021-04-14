Watch: Jeremy Swayman Talks Red Gendron’s Impact On His Career

Jeremy Swayman is off to a 3-1 start to his NHL career with the Boston Bruins after leading the B's past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in a shootout last night at the T.D. Garden.

A player who has quickly become known for always having a smile on his face while between the pipes, Swayman was visibly emotional post-game while discussing playing in honor of his former-coach Red Gendron.

Responding to a question from ABC7/FOX22 Sports Director John Wagoner, Swayman said "I know he would want me to be even-keeled," when asked about playing while dealing with the emotions following Gendron's passing last Friday.

"He's that kind of a leader. No matter how he felt, he always had a smile on his face. It was incredible. He always knew what to say even in the most trying times, so it's something that I want to continue to do to honor him," Swayman added. "If I could teach someone else what he taught me, I think that would be a pretty incredible gift."

On the ice, it's been a remarkable start to his NHL career for the first year pro. Swayman has picked up wins in three of his four games and has stopped 112-of-121 shots faced for a .926 save percentage and a 2.22 goals against average. He saved both of Buffalo's attempts in the shootout victory last night.

Last year at Maine, Swayman and Gendron guided the Black Bears to an 18-11-5 record and a top-4 finish in Hockey East, which would have earned Maine a home quarterfinal series in the Hockey East Playoffs vs. UConn if not for the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

With Tuukka Rask eyeing a Thursday return for the Bruins, it will be interesting to see what the organization opts to do with Swayman. While they could send him back to Providence to receive consistent playing time at the AHL level, the goalie has staked his claim to be Boston's #2 option through his play in Rask's stead.